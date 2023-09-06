Radhika Apte's Top 10 most underrated performances on OTT where she's a delight to watch

While Radhika Apte has received widespread acclaim some of her performances deserved more attention.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Mrs. Undercover - Zee 5

Radhika shines in a lead role as a housewife who is an undercover agent in this comedy thriller.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Radhika's performance in this murder mystery is both nuanced and compelling.

Ghoul - Netflix

Her intense portrayal of a woman caught in a nightmarish world of supernatural entities is a testament to her acting prowess.

Monica, O My Darling - Netflix

A crime thriller where she captivates with her character.

Parched - Amazon Prime Video

Radhika's portrayal of a rural woman facing societal constraints is powerful and moving.

Sacred Games - Netflix

Radhika Apte's performance as Anjali Mathur, a dedicated RAW agent, was somewhat overshadowed.

Lust Stories - Netflix

Her portrayal of a complex character dealing with societal norms and desires was subtle yet powerful.

OK Computer - Disney+ Hotstar

Her portrayal of an AI with human-like emotions is a testament to her versatility as an actress.

A Call to Spy - Netflix

While not an Indian production, Radhika's role as Noor Inayat Khan, a British-Indian spy in World War II, was nothing short of exceptional.

The Wedding Guest - Amazon Prime Video

Her performance added intrigue to the storyline and showcased her ability to shine in diverse genres.

