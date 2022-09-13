Radhika Madan’s sexy black look at the TIFF red carpet

Radhika Madan’s film Kacche Limbu is all set to go on the big screen but before that have a look at Radhika Madan sizzle in black and bold outfit

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Boss Lady

Radhika makes a strong statement at the TIFF red carpet in black

Source: Bollywood

Total patakha

She is a fire in true sense

Source: Bollywood

The queen is here

Making her fans go crazy about her, Radhika Madan knows how to rule

Source: Bollywood

Sexy and how

We are loving the details of Radhika Madan’s black coat

Source: Bollywood

Slayer

Radhika serves some killer looks at TIFF 2022

Source: Bollywood

Up close and perfection

Prettiest of them all

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: All about Code M actress Jennifer Winget’s love life

 Find Out More