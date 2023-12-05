Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani and other popular couples who got engaged this year

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

For a few famous celebrities, 2023 has been exceptionally memorable.

Big names got engaged this year and the very first couple is Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

The cute love birds got engaged in January after dating for a very long time.

This year, Kolkata Knight Riders player Venkatesh Iyer became engaged. On social media, Venkatesh Iyer announced his engagement and posted pictures of the moment.

Shruti Raguanathan is the name of the KKR all-round player's spouse.

Prasidh Krishna, a fast bowler for Team India, proposed to Rachna this year as well. Krishna used his social media account to post special pictures of his fiancée.

In her hometown of Dehradun, actress Prakruti Nautiyal, last seen in the movie Barrister Babu, got engaged to Vandit Shah.

The couple's engagement was extremely simple. During their engagement ceremony, the couple's close relatives were there along with their family members.

