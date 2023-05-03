Radhika Merchant, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara Sutaria, Harnaaz Sandhu and other top celebs at The Sound of Music inaugural at NMACC

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Radhika Merchant looked lovely in a printed dress. She was one of the first to arrive

Kiran Rao and her son Azad also came to watch The Sound Of Music at NMACC

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra came dressed in black. He looked suave

Bharti Singh was seen along with a friend. She was all smiles for the paps

Tara Sutaria rocked an onion pink tube dress for the event

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh with their son Sufi for The Sound Of Music

Mandira Bedi and her son Veer twinned for the inaugural of The Sound Of Music

Geeta Basra came for The Sound Of Music along with her daughter Hinaya

Falguni Pathak the dandiya queen was also present in her trademark style

Kajal Aggarwal came with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She looked lovely in a printed dress

