Radhika Merchant, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara Sutaria, Harnaaz Sandhu and other top celebs at The Sound of Music inaugural at NMACC
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Radhika Merchant looked lovely in a printed dress. She was one of the first to arrive
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiran Rao and her son Azad also came to watch The Sound Of Music at NMACC
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra came dressed in black. He looked suave
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti Singh was seen along with a friend. She was all smiles for the paps
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Sutaria rocked an onion pink tube dress for the event
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh with their son Sufi for The Sound Of Music
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandira Bedi and her son Veer twinned for the inaugural of The Sound Of Music
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geeta Basra came for The Sound Of Music along with her daughter Hinaya
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Falguni Pathak the dandiya queen was also present in her trademark style
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal came with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She looked lovely in a printed dress
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Japanese Anime shows you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Find Out More