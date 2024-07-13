Radhika Merchant looks like a Royal princess in her vidaai outfit

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2024

Both Radhika Merchant's wedding and vidaai ensembles left everyone in astonishment.

Manish Malhotra designed her gown, while Rhea Kapoor styled her.

Rhea Kapoor revealed information about the wedding outfit along with the photos on social media.

She wrote, "This exquisite blouse features real gold karchobi work, inspired by the traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat."

"Paired with a multi-paneled Banarasi brocade lehenga in sunset hues, this ensemble is a tribute to India’s timeless elegance."

The outfit is complemented with a gorgeous crimson veil featuring a lattice design. The dupatta is a masterwork of Banarasi weaving.

The back of the blouse is indeed very elegant and highlights the dupatta's border too.

Fans are in complete awe of the bride's look and are showering praises and compliments on social media.

