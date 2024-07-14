Radhika Merchant once wore a dress made of real diamond, it's cost will leave you speechless

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

Stunning Diamonds: Radhika Merchant once caught everyone's attention by wearing a dress covered with genuine diamonds, which was an amazing sight to behold.

Pre-Wedding Glamour: It is said that she wore this sumptuous outfit to one of her extravagant pre-wedding parties.

Elegant White: The outfit exuded beauty and sophistication in an elegant white color.

Shining Silver: She wore stylish silver shoes that complemented her stunning clothing.

She celebrated her happy union with her soon-to-be husband, Anant Ambani, by sharing the dance floor with him.

Priceless Clothes: That dress redefined luxury and is valued at an incredible 567 crores, if reports are to be believed.

Luxurious Accessory: To complete her attire and accentuate her regal appearance, she wore equally lavish ear ornaments.

Radhika Merchant has sported many looks, and this white dress has to be one of the most royal ones till now.

