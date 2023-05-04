Top 10 Bollywood movies where the hero lost

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Raees aka SRK wants to bring down ACP Nawazuddin Siddiqui who wants the illegal business of Raees to shut. Raees gets killed by the cops.

In Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput's led team loses the college tournament and their loss signifies a big lesson in the movie.

In Jannat: In Seach Of Heaven Emraan essays a gambler who becomes a cricketer bookie. He loses his love and life because of his greed.

In Devdas SRK loves Paro but as she marries someone else, he consumes alcohol. In Paro's love Devdas passes away.

In Dhoom, John Abraham is the robber who does not want the copy to win by catching him. He gives his life in the end by jumping from the bike.

SRK in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa wants to win Anna who likes Chris. Sunil aka SRK loses his love to Chris.

In Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Ajay Devgn wants to protect the city from Emraan Hashmi but gets killed.

In Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro two journalists take up a corrupt case but end in jail.

In Main Azaad Hoon, Amitabh Bachchan fools people into thinking he is their leader. He understands he is a pawn and ends himself.

In Aamir a NRI Rajeev Khandelwal is forced to plant a bomb by the terrorists. He kills himself.

