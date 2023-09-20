Raghav Chadha and more Top 10 best dressed politicians of India

Parineeti Chopra's would-be groom Raghav Chadha, PM Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor and other Indian politics who are known for their dressing sense

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is marrying one of the best looking men and stylish dressers of Indian politics

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahua Moitra

TMC firebrand Mahua Moitra is one woman who is known for her impeccable dressing on and off field

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiren Rijiju

From bandhgalas to well cut suits, his wardrobe is raid-worthy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot is known for his love for whites whether it is shirts or kurtas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jyotiraditya Scindia

When it comes to dressing, Jyotiraditya Scindia has got the taste of his father late Madhavrao Scindia

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

From well stitched men's Indian formals to suits with cravats and pocket squares, he nails it all

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Thackeray

Aditya Thackeray looks great in his sherwanis, kurtas and semi formals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor is known as much for his outfits as his knowledge and literary skills

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vasundhara Raje

The lady loves to flaunt her collection of sarees, which is extensive

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge who is the Congress head made news for Louis Vuitton scarf

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PM Narendra Modi

No list will be complete without a mention of PM Narendra Modi. He is the ultimate style icon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Fukrey 3, TOP 10 underrated comedies you must watch 

 

 Find Out More