Raghav Chadha in Tux, Parineeti Chopra in a saree and sindoor: All inside pics from the wedding

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding is one royal affair. Take a look at the inside glimpse of the beautiful wedding that was every bit dreamy.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are married

Pari tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Say hello to the new bride

Parineeti exudes royalty in this pink saree from her wedding reception, while Raghav looks the perfect groom in a tuxedo.

Grand venue

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was every bit royal, and these pictures are proof.

The reception venue

Parineeti and Raghav's grand reception venue is the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, and it's every bit beautiful.

Sania Mirza makes a royal statement

BFF Sania Mirza looks every bit ethereal at Ragneeti's wedding.

Cool bride

Parineeti Chopra is the coolest bride ever, and this picture from her sangeet is proof.

Inside pictures from Ragneeti's wedding

Designer Manish Malhotra gave an inside sneak peek at the grand wedding of Pari and Raghav.

Beautiful couple

Raghav and Parineeti are indeed a matche made in heaven.

Royal affair

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding bespoke royalty.

Make way for Dulha and Dulhan

Parineeti and Raghav chose to hide their looks as bride and groom.

Emotional bidaai

Parineeti Chopra was damn emotional during her bidaai.

Nonattendance

Priyanka Chopra avoids attending her sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding.

Celebrity guests

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was an intimate affair, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and many big dignitaries marked their presence.

