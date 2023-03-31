Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra rumours: Top 10 things about the AAP MLA that the actress is allegedly marrying soon

Things to know about Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend AAP MLA Raghav ChadhaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted frequently for dates and even at airports.
Bollywood actress and the AAP MLA are rumoured to get in wedlock soon
Raghav Chadha born was born on 11 November 1988 in New Delhi. He did schooling at Modern School and graduated from the University of Delhi.
He also earned a professional degree in CA and later studied Executive MBA from the London School of Economics.
Before getting into politics he worked in companies like Deloitte, Shyam Malpani, and Grant Thornton
At the age of 26 in the year 2015, he won the Delhi Legislative Assembly election on Aam Aadmi Party's ticket.
In 2016, Raghav was promoted as an advisor to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Raghav became the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) In 2020.
Raghav emerged as the youngest MP at the age of 33 in 2022.
