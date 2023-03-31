Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra rumours: Top 10 things about the AAP MLA that the actress is allegedly marrying soon

Things to know about Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured boyfriend AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted frequently for dates and even at airports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra wedding rumours

Bollywood actress and the AAP MLA are rumoured to get in wedlock soon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Pari’s alleged beau

Raghav Chadha born was born on 11 November 1988 in New Delhi. He did schooling at Modern School and graduated from the University of Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Education

He also earned a professional degree in CA and later studied Executive MBA from the London School of Economics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Work profile

Before getting into politics he worked in companies like Deloitte, Shyam Malpani, and Grant Thornton

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Political career

At the age of 26 in the year 2015, he won the Delhi Legislative Assembly election on Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advisor

In 2016, Raghav was promoted as an advisor to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vice Chairman DJB

Raghav became the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) In 2020.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Youngest MP

Raghav emerged as the youngest MP at the age of 33 in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas flaunt baby Malti Marie like proud parents as they arrive in Mumbai [View Adorable Pics]

 

 Find Out More