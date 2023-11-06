Raha Kapoor Birthday: All the cute revelations Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have made so far
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor on 6th November 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The little munchkin has now turned 1 today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Raha celebrates her 1st birthday here are some revelations about her made by her parents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir revealed that Alia Bhatt writes emails to Raha every day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raha has long eyelashes like her father Ranbir Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is Raha's favourite more than her mother Alia Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia revealed that Neetu Kapoor chose the name Raha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir revealed that Raha who has begun to crawl has learned worlds like Ma and Pa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kapoor family has plans to host a small birthday party as Raha rings 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The party will be attended by close friends and family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie the knot, Top 9 Bollywood celebrities who married over the age of 40
Find Out More