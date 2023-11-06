Raha Kapoor Birthday: All the cute revelations Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have made so far

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor on 6th November 2022.

The little munchkin has now turned 1 today.

As Raha celebrates her 1st birthday here are some revelations about her made by her parents.

Ranbir revealed that Alia Bhatt writes emails to Raha every day.

Raha has long eyelashes like her father Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is Raha's favourite more than her mother Alia Bhatt.

Alia revealed that Neetu Kapoor chose the name Raha.

Ranbir revealed that Raha who has begun to crawl has learned worlds like Ma and Pa.

The Kapoor family has plans to host a small birthday party as Raha rings 1.

The party will be attended by close friends and family.

