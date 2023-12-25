Raha Kapoor joins the list of the cutest Kapoor kids ever, check all their pics here
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023
Taimur is one of the most adorable kids among the Kapoor Khaandaan.
Jeh, Taimur's younger brother surely captures our attention because of his cuteness.
Lola, aka, Karishma Kapoor was super stylish in her childhood.
Bebo,aka, Kareena Kapoor has always been this beautiful, thank god to her good jeans.
Can you guess this cute little Animal star? Yes, that's Ranbir Kapoor for you all.
Alia Bhatt, now a Kapoor, has always reflected innocence since her young days.
Young Rishi Kapoor looked dapper even during his old days.
Shammi Kapoor's eyes has always been so mesmerizing and attention grabbing.
Finally, Ranbir and Alia made a public appearance with Raha Kapoor and netizens are in her awe!
