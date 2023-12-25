Raha Kapoor joins the list of the cutest Kapoor kids ever, check all their pics here

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Taimur is one of the most adorable kids among the Kapoor Khaandaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeh, Taimur's younger brother surely captures our attention because of his cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lola, aka, Karishma Kapoor was super stylish in her childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebo,aka, Kareena Kapoor has always been this beautiful, thank god to her good jeans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Can you guess this cute little Animal star? Yes, that's Ranbir Kapoor for you all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt, now a Kapoor, has always reflected innocence since her young days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Young Rishi Kapoor looked dapper even during his old days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shammi Kapoor's eyes has always been so mesmerizing and attention grabbing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finally, Ranbir and Alia made a public appearance with Raha Kapoor and netizens are in her awe!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas, Sunny Deol and more Top 8 celebs invited for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

 

 Find Out More