Raha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and more Bollywood star kids with captivating eye colours
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Raha Kapoor is currently the most trending topic. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally did the face reveal of their little one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Internet couldn't stop discussing the Kapoor genes inherited by Raha Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's all thanks to her blue and captivating eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Raha Kapoor, cousin Taimur Ali Khan has also inherited the bright blue eyes from the Kapoors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a close up shot of Taimur Ali Khan from his childhood that made all the fans go aww.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur's cousin sister Innaya Kemmu also has striking light coloured eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's daughter Iqra has gorgeous greyish-blue eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan's daughter Imara Malik Khan also has light-coloured eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the grown ups, Ibrahim Ali Khan has the most striking coloured eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff has light brown coloured eyes and that look is 'uff'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav has striking blue eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More