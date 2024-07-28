Raha Kapoor's day out with papa Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing you'll see today

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2024

There is no doubting that Ranbir Kapoor is a loving parent. The actor has frequently shown his devotion for his baby girl Raha at different occasions.

The star was recently spotted walking his little child around their residence.

After some while, Ranbir was spotted holding the kid in his arms. The video went viral right away.

Raha was seen excitedly waiting for her father while the father and daughter spent precious time together.

Raha's remarkable likeness to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and mother Alia Bhatt has people drooling over this unusual public debut.

The occurrence happened in Mumbai, where Raha was spotted being held by Ranbir Kapoor, who was radiating the same warmth and charisma.

Ranbir, who was dressed casually yet stylishly, exuded love for his kid in every move, looking every inch the devoted father.

Raha attracted notice right away with her adorable features and expressive eyes.

