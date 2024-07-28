Raha Kapoor's day out with papa Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing you'll see today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 28, 2024
There is no doubting that Ranbir Kapoor is a loving parent. The actor has frequently shown his devotion for his baby girl Raha at different occasions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The star was recently spotted walking his little child around their residence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After some while, Ranbir was spotted holding the kid in his arms. The video went viral right away.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raha was seen excitedly waiting for her father while the father and daughter spent precious time together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raha's remarkable likeness to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and mother Alia Bhatt has people drooling over this unusual public debut.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The occurrence happened in Mumbai, where Raha was spotted being held by Ranbir Kapoor, who was radiating the same warmth and charisma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir, who was dressed casually yet stylishly, exuded love for his kid in every move, looking every inch the devoted father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raha attracted notice right away with her adorable features and expressive eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's special diet and fitness routine will amaze you
Find Out More