Raid 2, Welcome 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more exciting new sequels to watch out for

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Ajay Devgn will return as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. It's releasing on 15th November. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome 3's next scheduled will commence shortly. The ensemble cast shot for one schedule in December.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors in March.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is scheduled for the 15th of August release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger, Ranveer and more celebs starrer Singham Again or Singham 3 is releasing this year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is in the pipeline too.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh will step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and take the Don franchise ahead with Don 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2, which is Kantara Chapter 1 a prequel is one of the most awaited movies. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay, Paresh and Suniel will come back together for Hera Pheri 3.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero franchise is in development. Krrish 4 is highly anticipated.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay's Housefull 5 is reportedly postponed to 2025.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik will face Jr NTR head-on in War 2.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya will also have a sequel, that is, Bhediya 2.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra 2 is in the making as well. It will come out in 2026. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba has also been announced. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 inspiring biopics starring Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and more releasing in 2024

 

 Find Out More