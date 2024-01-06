Raid 2, Welcome 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more exciting new sequels to watch out for
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Ajay Devgn will return as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. It's releasing on 15th November.
Welcome 3's next scheduled will commence shortly. The ensemble cast shot for one schedule in December.
Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors in March.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is scheduled for the 15th of August release.
Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger, Ranveer and more celebs starrer Singham Again or Singham 3 is releasing this year.
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is in the pipeline too.
Ranveer Singh will step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and take the Don franchise ahead with Don 3.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2, which is Kantara Chapter 1 a prequel is one of the most awaited movies.
Akshay, Paresh and Suniel will come back together for Hera Pheri 3.
Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero franchise is in development. Krrish 4 is highly anticipated.
Akshay's Housefull 5 is reportedly postponed to 2025.
Hrithik will face Jr NTR head-on in War 2.
Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya will also have a sequel, that is, Bhediya 2.
Brahmastra 2 is in the making as well. It will come out in 2026.
Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba has also been announced.
