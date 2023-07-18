Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia love story and why they had a failed marriage
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia first met on a flight to Ahmedabad for FICCI’s event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress once revealed that she smartly asked the actor if he will hold her hand at the event and rest is the history.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple got married six months before Dimple’s debut film Bobby.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple faced backlash for having a 15 years age gap as the actress was 17 while Rajesh Khanna was 31 years old.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With time the stardom of Rajesh Khanna started fading and then their marriage life hit rock bottom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the actor couldn’t handle his failure and slowly turned short tempered.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, despite this Dimple stayed by his side until he fell in love with another actress Tina Munim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimple agreed that she was young to understand what was happening with her husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was a superstar then and she was unable to understand what went on with him when his career was falling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eventually, they got separated in 1982 having two children Twinkle Khanna and Rinkle Khanna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Project K, Adipurush and more film posters that left fans disappointed
Find Out More