Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia love story and why they had a failed marriage

Jul 18, 2023

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia first met on a flight to Ahmedabad for FICCI’s event.

The actress once revealed that she smartly asked the actor if he will hold her hand at the event and rest is the history.

The couple got married six months before Dimple’s debut film Bobby.

The couple faced backlash for having a 15 years age gap as the actress was 17 while Rajesh Khanna was 31 years old.

With time the stardom of Rajesh Khanna started fading and then their marriage life hit rock bottom.

Reportedly the actor couldn’t handle his failure and slowly turned short tempered.

Reportedly, despite this Dimple stayed by his side until he fell in love with another actress Tina Munim.

Dimple agreed that she was young to understand what was happening with her husband.

He was a superstar then and she was unable to understand what went on with him when his career was falling.

Eventually, they got separated in 1982 having two children Twinkle Khanna and Rinkle Khanna.

