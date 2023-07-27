Rajini The Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia sets internet on fire in white crop top, grey jeans at song launch event

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen raising hotness at the song launch event of Rajini The Jailer. Here, check out her hottest photos from the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
South diva Tamannaah Bhatia knows to look hot in whatever she wears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a sexy white crop top for the release of the Hindi version of the song Kaavaalaa from Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah chose a fitted white corset crop top that highlighted her curves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She wore a pair of grey jeans with the corset crop top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah chose to keep her tresses open with basic makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa was released, Tamannaah got everyone dancing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song, which was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj, was performed by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is skilled at capturing our attention and captivating us with her commanding presence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot wait for Tamannaah Bhatia's next Jailer where she will be seen with Rajinikanth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film Jailer, Tamannah will be seen with Rajinikanth plays Jailer Muthuvel Pandian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer is being known as an action-packed comedy film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Are you excited to see Tamannaah in the film?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
