Rajini The Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia sets internet on fire in white crop top, grey jeans at song launch event

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen raising hotness at the song launch event of Rajini The Jailer. Here, check out her hottest photos from the event.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023