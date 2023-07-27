Rajini The Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia sets internet on fire in white crop top, grey jeans at song launch event

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen raising hotness at the song launch event of Rajini The Jailer. Here, check out her hottest photos from the event.

Tamannaah Bhatia

South diva Tamannaah Bhatia knows to look hot in whatever she wears.

Jailer song launch event

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a sexy white crop top for the release of the Hindi version of the song Kaavaalaa from Jailer.

Tamannaah's outifit

Tamannaah chose a fitted white corset crop top that highlighted her curves.

Finishing look

She wore a pair of grey jeans with the corset crop top.

Look complete

Tamannaah chose to keep her tresses open with basic makeup.

About Kaavaalaa

When the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa was released, Tamannaah got everyone dancing.

Kaavaalaa

The song, which was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj, was performed by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajini The Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia is skilled at capturing our attention and captivating us with her commanding presence.

Can't wait

We cannot wait for Tamannaah Bhatia's next Jailer where she will be seen with Rajinikanth.

About Jailer

In the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film Jailer, Tamannah will be seen with Rajinikanth plays Jailer Muthuvel Pandian.

Much anticipation

Jailer is being known as an action-packed comedy film.

Jailer excitement

Are you excited to see Tamannaah in the film?

