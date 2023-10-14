Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar lead highest paid South Indian actors despite Prabhas, Ram Charan's box office successes

Take a look at South Indian actors' salaries per film

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

South Industry superstars

In South cinema Prabhas and Ram Charan are ruling the box office with films like Baahubali and RRR yet tier 1 superstars Rajinikanth, Ajith and Kamal are leading as highest paid actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest paid South Indian actors

Check out highest paid South Indian actors who charge whopping fees per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was reportedly paid Rs 210 crore for his latest blockbuster film Jailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is the second highest paid actor in Kollywood. Thala is reported to charge Rs 175 crore for his upcoming movie AK63.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is charging Rs 150 for his new movie Indian 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is taking home a whopping RS 120 crore for Leo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Prabhas enjoys box office success with Baahubali but he is paid Rs 150 crore per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun who is winning hearts with Pushpa: The Rise is charging Rs 125 crore for Pushpa 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

Ram Charan who gained pan-World fame with RRR has hiked his salary to Rs 100 for his upcoming movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR

Another star of RRR, Jr. NTR is charging Rs 80 crore per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and other Top 10 Bollywood movies on Indian revolutionaries

 

 Find Out More