Rajinikanth and 8 other South Indian stars who worked odd jobs before becoming an actor

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Before becoming a national phenomenon, Rajinikanth used to work as a bus conductor in Bangalore and also as a coolie.

KGF actor Yash used to a backstage worker before he found success in the industry.

Rishab Shetty worked jobs like water can seller, taxi driver, and in hotels.

Surya used to work in a textile factory before he entered the Tamil cinema.

Naveen Polishetty worked part-time to make ends meet after secretly moving to Mumbai

Vijay Devarakonda used to work in music videos in order to earn money and survive.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also mentioned that she used to only eat once a day during her days of struggle.

Tovino Thomas worked a business before making his debut as assistant director and eventually becoming an actor.

