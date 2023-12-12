Rajinikanth: Here’s how Thalaivar became a legend from being a bus conductor
Rupal Purohit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
The revered Superstar Rajinikanth who is celebrating his 73rd birthday remains a box office magnet, commanding audience attention well into his seventh decade.
Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, Rajinikanth, hails from a Marathi Hindu family in Bengaluru.
As the son of a police constable, Rajinikanth took on various jobs like Coolie and a bus conductor, before embarking on his acting career.
Enrolling in the Madras Film Institute for an acting course, Rajinikanth grabbed the attention of Tamil filmmaker K Balachander, who not only noticed his talent but also suggested the stage name Rajinikanth.
His cinematic journey commenced in 1975 with his debut in K Balachander's Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal.
Over the years, Rajinikanth carved a distinct niche in the industry, portraying iconic characters in numerous blockbuster movies and gained the title Thalaivar.
Some of his notable cinematic achievements include stellar performances in movies such as Shivaji The Boss, Chandramukhi, Ethiran, ChaalBaaz, Hum, and Geraftaar.
Rajinikanth received prestigious accolades like the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Esteemed for his on-screen charisma and talent, the superstar boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 430 crore.
His last film, Jailer, emerged as a blockbuster, securing a position as the third-highest-grossing film.
Notably, Rajinikanth holds the top spot for the highest-grossing films as well with 2018 released sci-fi film 2.0.
Even in his 70s, Rajinikanth, known for his box office prowess, has much-anticipated projects in the pipeline, including Thalaivar 170 and Lal Salaam.
