Rajinikanth in Jailer and more: Top 10 Tamil actors who rule action thriller genre

Ajith Kumar, Thalapthy Vijay and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay

The ace actor has appeared in action thrillers like Beast, Master and many more. His next is Leo.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar's recent action thriller Thunivu on Netflix was a major hit.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has done many action thrillers like Vikram and more.

Dhanush

He is among the most versatile actors who has also shouldered action thrillers like Maari, Karnan and others.

Suriya

Suriya is the Singham of Tamil cinema.

Actor Vikram

The Ponniyin Selvan star has done action films like Iru Mugan and more.

Arun Vijay

Actor Arun Vijay also falls in this list.

Karthi

Kaithi, Viruman and more films fall under his filmography.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is a prolific actor who does action too.

Rajinikanth

But nobody is as good as Jailer star Rajinikanth.

Jailer

It is one of the highest grossing Tamil films.

OTT release

Jailer has released on Amazon Prime Video.

