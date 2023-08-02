Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and more South Indian actors' careers biggest hits

Here are the topmost hits of each actor and reasons why you should watch them.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Rajinikanth - Baasha

This film is an iconic action drama that showcases Rajinikanth's magnetic screen presence and charismatic performance.

Kamal Haasan - Nayakan

This is an extraordinary crime drama that depicts Kamal Haasan's brilliance as an actor.

Thalapathy Vijay - Mersal

Mersal is a high-octane action thriller that highlights Thalapathy Vijay's versatile acting skills and mass appeal.

Mammootty - Drishyam

Drishyam is a gripping thriller that showcases Mammootty's exceptional acting prowess.

Mohanlal - Pulimurugan

Mohanlal as the protagonist, plays a fearless hunter and is a treat to watch.

Prabhas - Baahubali: The Conclusion

Prabhas's exceptional performance as Baahubali garnered him international recognition.

Chiranjeevi - Indra

Indra is a riveting action drama featuring Chiranjeevi in a powerful role.

Mahesh Babu - Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu is a thought-provoking political drama that showcases Mahesh Babu's mature and impactful performance as a Chief Minister.

Ravi Teja - Raja The Great

This impeccable comic timing and action sequences make it an enjoyable watch.

Allu Arjun - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

This family entertainer that showcases Allu Arjun's exceptional dancing and acting skills.

