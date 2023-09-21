Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and more top 10 South Indian actors who are remake kings

South Indian actors who have appeared in a maximum number of remake films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan who has featured in over 230 films has worked on over 60 remakes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has adapted more than 60 films from various languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has featured in over 38 remakes in his film career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal appeared in almost 34 remakes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Venkatesh Daggubati

Venkatesh Daggubati has worked in approximately 32 remake films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has worked in 28 remake movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upendra

Another Kannada actor Upendra has featured in 27 remakes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mammootty

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has acted in over 400 films but worked on 26 remake films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni has made more than 20 remake films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna has worked on 17 Telugu films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 suspense thriller web series with twisted plots to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More