Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and more top 10 South Indian actors who are remake kings

South Indian actors who have appeared in a maximum number of remake filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Kamal Haasan who has featured in over 230 films has worked on over 60 remakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth has adapted more than 60 films from various languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi has featured in over 38 remakes in his film career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal appeared in almost 34 remakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Venkatesh Daggubati has worked in approximately 32 remake films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has worked in 28 remake movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Kannada actor Upendra has featured in 27 remakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has acted in over 400 films but worked on 26 remake films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna Akkineni has made more than 20 remake films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandamuri Balakrishna has worked on 17 Telugu films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
