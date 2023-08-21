Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other senior heroes who delivered blockbuster hits in 2022-2023

Take a look at these power houses of talents who shook the box office with their movies.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Box office superstars

Senior heroes, in the recent times, brought back the lost glory of box office in various languages. Take a look.

Kamal Haasan - Vikram (2022)

Vikram has collected Rs 700 crore at the Indian box office and is an unbelievable comeback for Kamal Haasan.

Vikram - PS -1 (2022/2023)

After back to back disasters at the box office, Vikram brought back his lost glory with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Chiranjeevi - Waltair Veerayaa (2023)

Chiranjeevi, after two flops, rose back to fame with this film which emerged as the Sankranti box office.

Balakrishna - Veerasimha Reddy (2023)

Balakrishna bagged a blockbuster hit with this film and proved his mettle once again.

Shah Rukh Khan - Pathaan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan brought back the glory of Bollywood box office with this film which emerged as the biggest hit.

Sunny Deol - Gadar 2 (2023)

Gadar 2 collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office and is still counting.

Rajinikanth - Jailer (2023)

Rajinikanth proved that he's the baap of box office with Jailer collecting Rs 500 crore in 10 days.

