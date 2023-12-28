Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Top 7 South Indian actors and their movie fees
Nishant
Dec 28, 2023
There is no doubt that the South Indian movie industry has seen a hike in the past few years.
The iconic actors who have been working in the industry deserve a fair share of appreciation for the success of the Industry.
This is how much the legendary actors of the industry cost to feature in a movie.
Kamal Haasan revived his career with Vikram. After earning Rs 50 crore for Vikram, he's now charging Rs 150 crore for Indian 2 according to a News18 report.
Rajinikanth took home Rs 110 crore for Jailer, according to Times of India the legendary actor also possesses a net worth of 430 crores.
Chiranjeevi bagged Rs 50 crore for playing the lead role in Waltair Veerayya according to an Economic Times report.
Mammootty charges between Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore per film, his net worth stands at Rs 340 crore as per Times of India.
Nagarjuna charges between Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore per film according to DNA but reduced it to Rs 6 crore for his last work in The Ghost.
According to Times of India, Mohanlal commands a fee ranging between Rs 8 to 17 crore, recently earning Rs 8 crore for his brief appearance in Jailer.
Nandamuri Balakrishna has been finding success with his recent movies and is all set to charge Rs 28 crore for his next project according to News 18 report.
