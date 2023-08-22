Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs trolled for their personal choices

Here is a list of celebs who became targets of trollSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Mahesh Babu was recently questioned about his frequent foreign trips and the actor gave an epic reply.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He asked the journalist if he finds it interesting or feels jealous. The actor further added that people derive pleasure and happiness from his travel photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth received criticism from netizens for touching feet of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed is known for her weird and unique fashion choices and often gets trolled for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt was trolled for marrying Ranbir Kapoor who is 10 years older than her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was also trolled for being pregnant out of wedlock.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen chose to be a mother of two girls without marriage and became a target of trolls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swara Bhasker earlier this year got married to the love of her life Fahad Ahmad but was trolled for intercast marriage with a Muslim boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut is vocal about her thoughts and sometimes she is criticised about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma once lost her cool at paparazzi who was allegedly clicking Vamika and later this led her to troll.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is often age shamed when she opts for a no-makeup look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
