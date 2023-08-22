Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs trolled for their personal choices

Here is a list of celebs who became targets of troll

Rupal Purohit

Rupal Purohit

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was recently questioned about his frequent foreign trips and the actor gave an epic reply.

Mahesh Babu

He asked the journalist if he finds it interesting or feels jealous. The actor further added that people derive pleasure and happiness from his travel photos.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth received criticism from netizens for touching feet of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is known for her weird and unique fashion choices and often gets trolled for the same.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was trolled for marrying Ranbir Kapoor who is 10 years older than her.

Alia Bhatt

The actress was also trolled for being pregnant out of wedlock.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen chose to be a mother of two girls without marriage and became a target of trolls.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker earlier this year got married to the love of her life Fahad Ahmad but was trolled for intercast marriage with a Muslim boy.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is vocal about her thoughts and sometimes she is criticised about it.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma once lost her cool at paparazzi who was allegedly clicking Vamika and later this led her to troll.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often age shamed when she opts for a no-makeup look.

