Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and more Top 10 most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Leo star Vijay Joseph aka Thalapathy has been searched most on Google in 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megastar Rajinikanth ranks 2nd in the list of most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa star Allu Arjun takes 3rd position in the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the 4th place is Baahubali star Prabhas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush has been ranked 5th.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu is the 6th highest most searched South Indian actor of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
National Award winner Suriya is number 7.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR fame Ram Charan has grabbed the 8th position in the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Superstar Chiranjeevi is in the 9th place in the top 10 most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar has been ranked 10 according to Google search.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and more: Top 9 TV couples who proved love is beyond religion
Find Out More