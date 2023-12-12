Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and more Top 10 most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Leo star Vijay Joseph aka Thalapathy has been searched most on Google in 2023.

Megastar Rajinikanth ranks 2nd in the list of most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide

Pushpa star Allu Arjun takes 3rd position in the list.

On the 4th place is Baahubali star Prabhas.

Dhanush has been ranked 5th.

Mahesh Babu is the 6th highest most searched South Indian actor of 2023.

National Award winner Suriya is number 7.

RRR fame Ram Charan has grabbed the 8th position in the list.

Superstar Chiranjeevi is in the 9th place in the top 10 most searched South Indian actors of 2023 on Google worldwide

Ajith Kumar has been ranked 10 according to Google search.

