Rajinikanth to Chiranjeevi: Top 10 richest South Indian actors

These South Indian actors have earned not just lots of fans, but also a lot of net worth that is jaw-dropping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
The actor is also amongst the top 10 richest South Indian actors. His net worth is said to be more than Rs 3000 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is currently working hard to bag a hit at the box office and has a net worth more than of Rs 2000 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jailer actor also is one of the richest and has a net worth of Rs 2000 crore and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vikram actor is self-made and has earned a net worth that is more than Rs 1000 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of this Malayalam star is undoubtedly beyond Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Leo actor has a huge fan following in the south and has a net worth of Rs 450 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa 2 actor has a net worth of more than Rs 1000 crores and it includes ancestral property as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of the Salaar actor is more than Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Dhanush, who is popular as Rajinikanth's son-in-law has a net worth of Rs 300 crore and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Superstar Mahesh Babu has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore and even more that comes from his ancestral property.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!