Rajinikanth to Chiranjeevi: Top 10 richest South Indian actors

These South Indian actors have earned not just lots of fans, but also a lot of net worth that is jaw-dropping.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Chiranjeevi

The actor is also amongst the top 10 richest South Indian actors. His net worth is said to be more than Rs 3000 crore.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

The actor is currently working hard to bag a hit at the box office and has a net worth more than of Rs 2000 crore.

Rajinikanth

The Jailer actor also is one of the richest and has a net worth of Rs 2000 crore and more.

Kamal Haasan

The Vikram actor is self-made and has earned a net worth that is more than Rs 1000 crore.

Mohanlal

The net worth of this Malayalam star is undoubtedly beyond Rs 500 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay

The Leo actor has a huge fan following in the south and has a net worth of Rs 450 crore.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa 2 actor has a net worth of more than Rs 1000 crores and it includes ancestral property as well.

Prabhas

The net worth of the Salaar actor is more than Rs 500 crore.

Dhanush

The net worth of Dhanush, who is popular as Rajinikanth's son-in-law has a net worth of Rs 300 crore and more.

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore and even more that comes from his ancestral property.

