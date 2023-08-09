Rajinikanth to Dhanush: Top 10 Tamil heroes who played double roles on the big screen

These Tamil heroes are known for their versatile acting on the big screen.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has played dual roles in the films Muthu, Chandramukhi, and Enthiran. The actor is now awaiting the release of his film, Jailer.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan played dual roles in several films like Apporva Sagodhargal, Michael Madhana Kama Rajan, Dasavatharam, Japan il Kalyanaram, and India.

Suriya Shivakumar

Suriya Shivakumar played dual roles in films such as 24, Vaaranam Aayiram, 7 Aam Arivu, and Perazhagan.

Vijay

The actor has played dual roles in the films Mersal, and Bigil. In Mersal, Vijay played three roles as a father and twin sons.

Karthi

Karthi the actor has played dual roles in the films Siruthai and Kaashmora. Both film failed in impressing the audiences though.

Dhanush

This versatile actor has appeared in dual roles in the film Kodi. It was a huge hit back then and Dhanush now gearing up for the release of Captain Miller.

Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi is also one of the most bankable actors in Kollywood, and the actor appeared in dual roles in the film Miruthan.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar's Billa is the most popular and successful film among the ones he played dual roles, like in Vaalee, Citizen, Villain, Attahasam and Varalaru.

Vikram

Iru Mugan, Saamy Square, Cobra and Anniyin are the movies in which Vikram played dual roles.

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay was seen playing dual roles in Thadam. It is a crime thriller and a huge hit as well.

