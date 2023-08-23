Top 10 senior South Indian actors who continue to win hearts

Take a look at actors who are busy with back-to-back releases.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi recently turned 69 and is busy with multiple Tollywood projects.

Mohanlal

Popular actor Mohanlal (63) is one of the busiest actors in Malayalam film industry.

Kamal Haasan

The 69-year-old star's recent film Vikram managed to collect Rs 700 crore at the box office.

Rajinikanth

Jailer, Rajinikanth's recent release Jailer raked in Rs 500 crore film at the box office.

Venkatesh Daggubati

This 63-year-old actor will soon be seen in Saindhav.

Veera Simha Reddy

Even at 63, he can perform intense action sequences with ease.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

At 64, Nagarjuna is busy filming a multilingual action drama.

Ravi Teja

At 55, Ravi Teja has multiple projects that are keeping him busy.

Mammootty

He's 72, but looks like 30. That's why he continues to wow his fans.

Chiyaan Vikram

At 57, Chiyaan Vikram played the lead role in Ponniyin Selvan which needs no introduction.

