Rajinikanth to Pooja Bhatt: Top 10 celebs who openly spoke about alcohol and drug addiction

A look at top celebrities who fought drug and alcohol addiction and publicly spoke about it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Rajinikanth

Reportedly, Rajinikanth recently confessed to being an alcoholic in the past and called it the biggest mistake of his life.

Pooja Bhatt

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant has openly confessed that she had a drinking problem but she has overcome it.

Sanjay Dutt

The KGF 2 star has time and again spoken about his addiction to drugs and alcohol in the past.

Prateik Babbar

The Baaghi stars has opened up about his addiction to drugs and how her overcame it.

Kapil Sharma

The comedian has also dealt with drinking problem and depression.

Dharmendra

The veteran star once confessed that drinking spoilt his career.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

The rapper once allegedly confessed to being bipolar and alcoholic.

Manisha Koirala

The actress has penned about her alcohol addiction in book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life.

Fardeen Khan

Reportedly, Fardeen Khan too battled drug addiction.

Stars overcome addictions

The celebs have overcome their addictions and do not endorse it in any way.

