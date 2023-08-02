Rajinikanth to Pooja Bhatt: Top 10 celebs who openly spoke about alcohol and drug addiction

A look at top celebrities who fought drug and alcohol addiction and publicly spoke about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Reportedly, Rajinikanth recently confessed to being an alcoholic in the past and called it the biggest mistake of his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant has openly confessed that she had a drinking problem but she has overcome it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The KGF 2 star has time and again spoken about his addiction to drugs and alcohol in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Baaghi stars has opened up about his addiction to drugs and how her overcame it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedian has also dealt with drinking problem and depression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran star once confessed that drinking spoilt his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rapper once allegedly confessed to being bipolar and alcoholic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has penned about her alcohol addiction in book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Fardeen Khan too battled drug addiction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The celebs have overcome their addictions and do not endorse it in any way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!