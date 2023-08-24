Rajinikanth to Ram Charan: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actors

Take a look at the actors who enjoy a massive fan following and worth the world over

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth takes home a remuneration of Rs 150 - 200 crores and more.

Prabhas

Prabhas, for his last three films, received a remuneration of Rs 150 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay

For his previous films Beast and Varisu, Vijay was paid Rs 150 crore.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan produces most of his film, and gets paid Rs 150 crore.

Allu Arjun

After earning massive popularity with Pushpa, Allu Arjun is now being paid Rs 125 crore.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, for his next film Game Changer, has been paid Rs 100 crore.

Jr NTR

The Devara star’s remuneration stands at Rs 60-80 crore.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh, who will be seen in Guntur Kaaram, takes home Rs 60-80 crore along with share from the profits.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith gets paid close to Rs 70 crore along with a major portion of the profits.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan gets paid Rs 2 crore per day and close to Rs 100 crore per film.

