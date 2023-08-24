Rajinikanth to Ram Charan: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actors

Take a look at the actors who enjoy a massive fan following and worth the world overSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Rajinikanth takes home a remuneration of Rs 150 - 200 crores and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, for his last three films, received a remuneration of Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For his previous films Beast and Varisu, Vijay was paid Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan produces most of his film, and gets paid Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After earning massive popularity with Pushpa, Allu Arjun is now being paid Rs 125 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan, for his next film Game Changer, has been paid Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Devara star’s remuneration stands at Rs 60-80 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh, who will be seen in Guntur Kaaram, takes home Rs 60-80 crore along with share from the profits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith gets paid close to Rs 70 crore along with a major portion of the profits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan gets paid Rs 2 crore per day and close to Rs 100 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
