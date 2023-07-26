Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Top 10 pan Indian actors at the box office in the last decade

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

This man needs no introduction about what made him a pan India star. His fandom has no limits.

Rajinikanth

Popularly called as Thalaiva, this man needs no introduction and remains to be the most popular actor till date.

Aamir Khan

Many movies of Aamir Khan are all time hits at the Indian box office and he's popular as a pan India star.

Prabhas

Prabhas has become a pan India star with Baahubali and he remains to be the most sought after actor right now

Salman Khan

Many films of Salman Khan are a hit at the box office and has delivered some all time blockbusters of Bollywood.

Thalapathy Vijay

Though he has not acted in any other language except Tamil, the fan following he has is across the country

Allu Arjun

Popular for his amazing dance moves, Allu Arjun is a pan India star right since when there was no OTT

Ajith Kumar

Ajith has same crazy and fan following as Rajinikanth. He is worshipped by his fans.

Jr NTR

Tarak became popular across the globe with RRR and his fan following is huge.

Mahesh Babu

The Guntur Kaaram actor is popular for his onscreen charm and fan following.

