Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Top 10 pan Indian actors at the box office in the last decade

This man needs no introduction about what made him a pan India star. His fandom has no limits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popularly called as Thalaiva, this man needs no introduction and remains to be the most popular actor till date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many movies of Aamir Khan are all time hits at the Indian box office and he's popular as a pan India star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas has become a pan India star with Baahubali and he remains to be the most sought after actor right nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Many films of Salman Khan are a hit at the box office and has delivered some all time blockbusters of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though he has not acted in any other language except Tamil, the fan following he has is across the countrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular for his amazing dance moves, Allu Arjun is a pan India star right since when there was no OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith has same crazy and fan following as Rajinikanth. He is worshipped by his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tarak became popular across the globe with RRR and his fan following is huge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Guntur Kaaram actor is popular for his onscreen charm and fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
