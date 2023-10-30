Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay: Top 10 Tamil superstars who are box office kings

These Tamil actors are the most loved across the world and their movies never fail to become a smashing hit.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Rajinikanth

Jailer star Rajinikanth's larger-than-life on-screen presence, unique style, and swag make it a delight to watch him on screen.

Kamal Haasan

One of the best performances in the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan has a strong foothold when it comes to the box office.

Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's versatility, unmatchable dance moves, and mass appeal make him a crowd puller.

Suriya

Suriya's choice of diverse roles which have a message for the society has put him in a league of his own.

Ajith Kumar

When it is an Ajith Kumar film, it is entertainment guaranteed. No wonder then, his films rake in massive moolah at the box office.

Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram is a chameleon when it comes to roles and he is known to take up the most challenging characters, which never fail to pull crowds to the theatres.

Dhanush

Dhanush's relatabiity as the guy next door who overcomes all odds makes him a box office maharaja.

Karthi

PS II star Karthi's impactful performances and relatable characters make him one of the most bankable Tamil stars.

Simbu

His unique acting style has ensured his popularity amongst the audience who throng to watch him on the big screen.

Arya

Arya's awe-inspiring action sequences make him popular among Tamil cinema enthusiasts.

