Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay: Top 10 Tamil superstars who are box office kings

These Tamil actors are the most loved across the world and their movies never fail to become a smashing hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Jailer star Rajinikanth's larger-than-life on-screen presence, unique style, and swag make it a delight to watch him on screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best performances in the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan has a strong foothold when it comes to the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's versatility, unmatchable dance moves, and mass appeal make him a crowd puller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya's choice of diverse roles which have a message for the society has put him in a league of his own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When it is an Ajith Kumar film, it is entertainment guaranteed. No wonder then, his films rake in massive moolah at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiyaan Vikram is a chameleon when it comes to roles and he is known to take up the most challenging characters, which never fail to pull crowds to the theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush's relatabiity as the guy next door who overcomes all odds makes him a box office maharaja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PS II star Karthi's impactful performances and relatable characters make him one of the most bankable Tamil stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His unique acting style has ensured his popularity amongst the audience who throng to watch him on the big screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arya's awe-inspiring action sequences make him popular among Tamil cinema enthusiasts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!