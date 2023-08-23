Rajinikanth to Vijay Sethupathi: Top Tamil actors and their luxury cars

Take a look at actors who have a drool-worthy collection of cars.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Rajinikanth

The star owns a vintage Fiat Padmini, Rolls Royce Ghost and Phantom.

Dhanush

Dhanush owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur and a Ghost. He takes special interest in Rolls Royce.

Thalapathy Vijay

Among his prised possessions is a base model Rolls Royce Ghost.

Ajith

His most expensive car is the Lamborghini Huracan.

Silambarsan

STR has a penchant for BMW bikes. He also owns a Bentley Continental GT.

Chiyan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram owns an Audi R8.

Vijay Sethupathi

Among his many luxury vehicles, the most notable is a BMW 7 Series.

Kamal Haasan

He owns a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and a BMW 730 LD.

Suriya

Suriya has a passion for cars and owns a BMW 7 Series 730Ld.

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan has an Audi Q7.

