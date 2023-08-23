Rajinikanth to Vijay Sethupathi: Top Tamil actors and their luxury cars

Take a look at actors who have a drool-worthy collection of cars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
The star owns a vintage Fiat Padmini, Rolls Royce Ghost and Phantom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur and a Ghost. He takes special interest in Rolls Royce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among his prised possessions is a base model Rolls Royce Ghost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His most expensive car is the Lamborghini Huracan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
STR has a penchant for BMW bikes. He also owns a Bentley Continental GT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiyaan Vikram owns an Audi R8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among his many luxury vehicles, the most notable is a BMW 7 Series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He owns a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and a BMW 730 LD.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya has a passion for cars and owns a BMW 7 Series 730Ld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sivakarthikeyan has an Audi Q7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!