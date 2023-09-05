Rajinikanth's Jailer and other Top 10 highest grossing South Indian movies ever

Here is the list of South Indian movies highest grosser movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 is the highest-grosser South Indian movie with a collection of Rs 1742.30 crore.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR grossed Rs 1243.30 crore.

KGF 2

The second part of Yash film minted Rs 1177.90 crore worldwide.

2.0

The sequel of Rajinikanth’s Robot made a business of Rs 647.60 crore.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer ranks 5th with a collection of Rs 640.18 crore globally.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning The first part of Prabhas starrer collected Rs 572.10 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan part 1 made a business of Rs 490.60 crore.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s Vikarm earned Rs 420.50 crore across the world.

Saaho

Prabhas starrer Saaho collected Rs 413.90 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara collected Rs 393.30 crore.

