Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa to Arijit Singh’s Heeriye: Top 9 most viewed songs on Youtube this year
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
The song Dhani Ho Sab Dhan in Bhojpuri, performed by Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh, is the most popular option.
The song Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, comes second.
Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal's music video for Zihaal e Miskin is the third most searched for in 2023.
Other noteworthy additions to the list are B Praak's song Kya Loge Tum.
The song Kaavaalaa from the Rajinikanth film Jailer is also included in the list.
The list also includes Bheems Ceciroleo's performance of the popular song Pulsar Bike from the film Dhamaka.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's Phir Aur Kya Chahiye also claimed a spot.
Vijay-starrer Leo's Naa Ready secured a good position.
Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh's collaborative single Heeriye occupied a good place in the listener’s hearts.
