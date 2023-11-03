Rajinikanth's Lingaa and other Top 10 South Indian movies that have the worst VFX
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Kamal Haasan starrer Dasavathaaram is one of the great films but not in terms of VFX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While watching Lingaa forgive the VFX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinaya Vidheya Rama didn’t impress in terms of VFX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Kamal Haasan’s Indian don’t question the logic for visual effects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While watching Athisayan forget the sense and reasoning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiiyaan’s VFX is funny than a cartoon film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dracula is a horror film but the VFX will make you laugh
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mudhalvan’s creative VFX turned out to be a disaster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeans has amazing graphics but in the end, one scene torn up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padi Padi Leche Manasu has VFX flaws.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Bollywood films that were ruined due to bad casting
Find Out More