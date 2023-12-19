Rajkumar Hirani and other Top 10 Indian directors with a track record of just blockbusters
Rajkumar Hirani is one of the top directors of the country. The filmmaker is bringing up his next called Dunki.
There are a lot of hopes from the movie and the director.
Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in key roles.
Karan Johar is one of the top directors of the country. He has not delivered a flop yet.
His latest movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also a hit.
Anil Ravipudi is known for Sairleru Neekavvaru, F2 series and recently released, Bhagavanth Kesari.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has worked in Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal and all have been huge hits.
SS Rajamouli is one class apart director. He is known for the Baahubali series, RRR and other films.
SS Rajamouli has not announced a movie yet. He will produce Made in India though.
Prashanth Neel is best known for his works which include the KGF series and Ugramm. He has Salaar in the pipeline.
Vetrimaaran of Vada Chennai, Asuran and Vidhuthalai fame offers a unique film-watching experience every time.
Pushpa 2 is the most awaited film of Sukumar right now. He is an ace from the South.
Atlee delivered one of the biggest hits of the year, Jawan. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Jawan 2.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is famous for LCU. He delivered Leo this year which broke records and how!
