Rajkumar Hirani and other Top 10 Indian directors with a track record of just blockbusters

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the top directors of the country. The filmmaker is bringing up his next called Dunki. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are a lot of hopes from the movie and the director. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in key roles.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar is one of the top directors of the country. He has not delivered a flop yet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His latest movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also a hit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Ravipudi is known for Sairleru Neekavvaru, F2 series and recently released, Bhagavanth Kesari. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has worked in Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal and all have been huge hits. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli is one class apart director. He is known for the Baahubali series, RRR and other films. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli has not announced a movie yet. He will produce Made in India though. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prashanth Neel is best known for his works which include the KGF series and Ugramm. He has Salaar in the pipeline. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vetrimaaran of Vada Chennai, Asuran and Vidhuthalai fame offers a unique film-watching experience every time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 is the most awaited film of Sukumar right now. He is an ace from the South.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee delivered one of the biggest hits of the year, Jawan. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Jawan 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lokesh Kanagaraj is famous for LCU. He delivered Leo this year which broke records and how!  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most gorgeous Korean drama actresses you must know now

 

 Find Out More