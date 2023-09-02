Rajnikanth gets car worth Rs 1.26 crore from Jailer producer; Top celebs who received most expensive gifts

Rajinikanth, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs are on this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
As Jailer did stupendous business at the box office, the producer gifted Rajinikanth a fancy BMW allegedly worth Rs 1.26 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar gifted McLaren GT worth Rs 3.72 Crore to Kartik Aaryan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan gifted an expensive Rolex watch to Suriya after the success of their film Vikram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan also gifted a fancy car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Karan Johar gifted Katrina Kaif a fancy Ferrari for Chikni Chameli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King Khan reportedly gifted 5 BMW series cars to Ra One team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the makers of Baahubali gifted a gym equipment to Prabhas worth Rs 1.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted Amitabh Bachchan a fancy car worth Rs 3.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly received a painting by Salman Khan. It was made by him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress received a special gift from husband Raj Kundra when he bought a house for her in Burj Khalifa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr AB reportedly gifted his daughter Aaradhya a red Mini Cooper on her birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty gifted an expensive Franck Muller watch to Simmba star Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
