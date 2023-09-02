Rajnikanth gets car worth Rs 1.26 crore from Jailer producer; Top celebs who received most expensive gifts

Rajinikanth, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs are on this list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Rajinikanth

As Jailer did stupendous business at the box office, the producer gifted Rajinikanth a fancy BMW allegedly worth Rs 1.26 crore.

Kartik Aaryan

Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar gifted McLaren GT worth Rs 3.72 Crore to Kartik Aaryan.

Suriya

Kamal Haasan gifted an expensive Rolex watch to Suriya after the success of their film Vikram.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Haasan also gifted a fancy car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Katrina Kaif

Reportedly, Karan Johar gifted Katrina Kaif a fancy Ferrari for Chikni Chameli.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan reportedly gifted 5 BMW series cars to Ra One team.

Prabhas

Reportedly, the makers of Baahubali gifted a gym equipment to Prabhas worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

Reportedly, Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted Amitabh Bachchan a fancy car worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly received a painting by Salman Khan. It was made by him.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress received a special gift from husband Raj Kundra when he bought a house for her in Burj Khalifa.

Abhishek Bachchan

Jr AB reportedly gifted his daughter Aaradhya a red Mini Cooper on her birthday.

Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty gifted an expensive Franck Muller watch to Simmba star Ranveer Singh.

