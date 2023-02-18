Rakhi Sawant and more celebs who suffered miscarriage

There have been many stars like Rakhi Sawant and others who have gone through the pain of losing their child. Check out the list of stars who had a miscarriage.

Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra

Before Viaan, the actress was pregnant in 2010 but suffered complications and lost her child.

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao

When Aamir's ex-wife Kiran was pregnant in 2009 she suffered a miscarriage and then had Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy.

Kajol-Ajay Devgn

Before Nysa and Yug, Kajol had faced an ectopic pregnancy that resulted in miscarriage.

Rakhi Sawant

The drama queen revealed that as her alleged husband Adil Durrani had denied marriage she suffered a miscarriage.

Fardeen Khan- Natasha Madhvani

The couple were to be parents to twins but sadly lost them. Natasha had a late miscarriage.

Saira Banu- Dilip Kumar

Saira was eight-months-pregnant when she lost her son reportedly due to high blood pressure. They never had any children later.

Dimpy Ganguly- Rahul Mahajan

In 2010, the ex-pair got married and after a few weeks post-pregnancy suffered a miscarriage.

Shweta Rohira- Pulkit Samrat

Reportedly, Shweta's husband Pulkit had an affair with Yami Gautam which resulted in Shweta's miscarriage. They parted ways later.

Rashami Desai- Nandish Sandhu

Reportedly in 2012, the Uttaran actress got pregnant and a few months later she suffered a miscarriage. She has now divorced Nandish, her ex-husband.

Gauri Khan- Shah Rukh Khan

Before the pair became parents to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan in 1997 Gauri had a miscarriage.

