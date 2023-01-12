Rakhi Sawant, Sonam Kapoor and more stars who changed surnames after marriage

There have been many stars like Rakhi Sawant, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who have changed their surnames post their marriage. Check out the entire list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023
After announcing her marriage to Adil Durrani, Rakhi changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post marrying Anand Ahuja in 2018 she changed all her social media handle names to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She changed her name after marrying Saif Ali Khan and revealed that she was not ashamed of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After getting married to Uri director Gautam Dhar, she immediately added Dhar to her surname.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She stunned her fans when she added Nick Jonas' name to her own. She revealed that this was something she always wanted to do.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She adopted her husband Abhishek Bachchan's last name 'Bachchan' post marrying him on April 20, 2007.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After marrying Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009 she added Kundra to her surname.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in 1998 that former pair Malaika and Arbaaz got married. She added Arbaaz's surname to her maiden name after marriage but removed it post-divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After marrying Dr Sriram Nene a cardiovascular surgeon, Madhuri added Nene to her surname.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in the month of December back in 2000 when Sussane married Hrithik and added Roshan to her surname. After divorce, she changed to Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
