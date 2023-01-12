Rakhi Sawant, Sonam Kapoor and more stars who changed surnames after marriage

There have been many stars like Rakhi Sawant, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who have changed their surnames post their marriage. Check out the entire list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023

Rakhi Sawant

After announcing her marriage to Adil Durrani, Rakhi changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Post marrying Anand Ahuja in 2018 she changed all her social media handle names to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She changed her name after marrying Saif Ali Khan and revealed that she was not ashamed of the same.

Yami Gautam Dhar

After getting married to Uri director Gautam Dhar, she immediately added Dhar to her surname.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She stunned her fans when she added Nick Jonas' name to her own. She revealed that this was something she always wanted to do.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She adopted her husband Abhishek Bachchan's last name 'Bachchan' post marrying him on April 20, 2007.

Shilpa Shetty

After marrying Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009 she added Kundra to her surname.

Malaika Arora

It was in 1998 that former pair Malaika and Arbaaz got married. She added Arbaaz's surname to her maiden name after marriage but removed it post-divorce.

Madhuri Dixit

After marrying Dr Sriram Nene a cardiovascular surgeon, Madhuri added Nene to her surname.

Sussanne Roshan

It was in the month of December back in 2000 when Sussane married Hrithik and added Roshan to her surname. After divorce, she changed to Khan.

