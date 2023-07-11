Rakhi Sawant to get married the third time?

Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines for the last few months because of her personal life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
As per recent plans, Rakhi is going to marry for the third time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi was seen talking to the media about the prince of her dreams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi has requested the paparazzi not to talk about Lucky.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi wants to conduct another Swayamvar so that she can get a good boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi mentioned that she wants to be a mother now and therefore looking for a partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till now, Rakhi has been involved in 2 marriages and planning on doing third.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi broke up with Ritesh once she exited from Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Ritesh, Adil came into Rakhi's love life and later they were married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi accused Adil about cheating on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com