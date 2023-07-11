Rakhi Sawant to get married the third time?

Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines for the last few months because of her personal life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Re-marrying

As per recent plans, Rakhi is going to marry for the third time.

Prince of dreams

Rakhi was seen talking to the media about the prince of her dreams.

Guy named Lucky

Rakhi has requested the paparazzi not to talk about Lucky.

Rakhi's Swayamvar

Rakhi wants to conduct another Swayamvar so that she can get a good boy.

Want to be a mother

Rakhi mentioned that she wants to be a mother now and therefore looking for a partner.

Total no. of marriages

Till now, Rakhi has been involved in 2 marriages and planning on doing third.

Ritesh's Relationship

Rakhi broke up with Ritesh once she exited from Bigg Boss.

Adil Khan Durrani's bond

After Ritesh, Adil came into Rakhi's love life and later they were married.

Rakhi's complaint

Rakhi accused Adil about cheating on her.

