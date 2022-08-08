Get inspired by B-Town beauties this Raksha Bandhan

Thinking what to wear this Raksha Bandhan? Maybe these actresses can inspire you...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's this look is just perfect to make you look traditional as well as glamorous.

Deepika Padukone

If you try out this look of Deepika, then your kadaas and jhumkas will grab everyone's attention.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to look classy on Raksha Bandhan, then this look of Janhvi will be perfect for you.

Kangana Ranaut

Planning to celebrate Raksha Bandhan royally? Recreate this look of Kangana.

Priyanka Chopra

Simple yet elegant, this look of Priyanka will make you look perfect desi girl.

Sara Ali Khan

Don't want to get too dressed up for Raksha Bandhan? Well, just be simple like Sara in the picture.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha look beautiful in this lehenga and this can be you Raksha Bandhan look for sure...

Thanks For Reading!

