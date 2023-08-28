Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood celebs where only one sibling is successful

A list of Bollywood celebs' siblings where only one has been prosperous.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Salman Khan and brothers

Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz all three are powerful actors but Bhaijaan has a stardom no one can beat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol - Tanisha Mukerji

Kajol has been a prominent actress since the 90s and Tanisha appeared in a few movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora - Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora too tried her hands at acting but Malaika Arora became renowned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor - Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor appeared in several movies but didn’t achieve much fame while Anil Kapoor is still ruling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty - Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty didn't gain much popularity as compared to her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon - Nupur Sanon

Both Sanon sisters are in the film industry while Nupur has appeared in music videos with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon has become successful in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Chopra - Uday Chopra

Aditya Chopra has been flourishing in the industry as a producer and Uday as an actor did a handful of movies and stepped down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan - Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan garnered more fame than Soha Ali Khan comparatively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi - Saqib Saleem

Huma and Saqib are great actors however the former has gained success more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor - Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is more successful as compared to Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Kashyap, Abhinav Kashyap and Anubhuti Kashyap

The three Kashyap siblings are film directors but only Anurag has been a successful director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan was shot at these multiple locations, is your city on the list?

 

 Find Out More