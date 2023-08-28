Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood celebs where only one sibling is successful

A list of Bollywood celebs' siblings where only one has been prosperous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz all three are powerful actors but Bhaijaan has a stardom no one can beat.
Kajol has been a prominent actress since the 90s and Tanisha appeared in a few movies.
Amrita Arora too tried her hands at acting but Malaika Arora became renowned.
Sanjay Kapoor appeared in several movies but didn't achieve much fame while Anil Kapoor is still ruling.
Shamita Shetty didn't gain much popularity as compared to her sister Shilpa Shetty.
Both Sanon sisters are in the film industry while Nupur has appeared in music videos with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon has become successful in the industry.
Aditya Chopra has been flourishing in the industry as a producer and Uday as an actor did a handful of movies and stepped down.
Saif Ali Khan garnered more fame than Soha Ali Khan comparatively.
Huma and Saqib are great actors however the former has gained success more.
Sonam Kapoor is more successful as compared to Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.
The three Kashyap siblings are film directors but only Anurag has been a successful director.
