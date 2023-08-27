Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood's Top 10 onscreen bhai-behen jodis

These Bollywood celebs played siblings in movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were so good at playing siblings that people hardly focused on the romantic angle of the movie Josh.

Ranveer Singh - Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were relatable siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Arjun Rampal - Deepika Padukone

Arjun Rampal looked like the real elder brother of Deepika Padukone in Housefull.

Genelia D’souza - Prateik Babbar

Genelia D’souza and Pratiek Babbar were siblings but more of BFFs in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na.

Hrithik Roshan - Karishma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor played the strong and feisty sister of Hrithik Roshan in Fiza.

Salman Khan - Tabu

Salman Khan plays a doting brother of elder sister Tabu in Jai Ho.

Arbaaz Khan - Kajol

Arbaaz Khan played the Bade Bhaiyaan of Kajol in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Juhi Chawla - Sanjay Suri

Juhi Chawla plays a supporting sister to Sanjay Suri in the movie My Brother Nikhil.

Abhishek Bachchan - Asin

Abhishek Bachchan and Asin showed a breezy brother-sister relationship in Bol Bachchan.

Sushant Singh Rajput - Amrita Puri

Kai Po Che shows a beautiful relationship of brother and sister.

