Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood's Top 10 onscreen bhai-behen jodis

These Bollywood celebs played siblings in moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were so good at playing siblings that people hardly focused on the romantic angle of the movie Josh.
Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were relatable siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Arjun Rampal looked like the real elder brother of Deepika Padukone in Housefull.
Genelia D'souza and Pratiek Babbar were siblings but more of BFFs in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na.
Karisma Kapoor played the strong and feisty sister of Hrithik Roshan in Fiza.
Salman Khan plays a doting brother of elder sister Tabu in Jai Ho.
Arbaaz Khan played the Bade Bhaiyaan of Kajol in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
Juhi Chawla plays a supporting sister to Sanjay Suri in the movie My Brother Nikhil.
Abhishek Bachchan and Asin showed a breezy brother-sister relationship in Bol Bachchan.
Kai Po Che shows a beautiful relationship of brother and sister.
