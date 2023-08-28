Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebs who have lost their siblings

Celebs who won't be able to celebrate Raksha Bandha with their siblings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan is to celebrate your love, relationship, and bond with siblings but few celebs lost them in the past years.

Celebs who lost siblings

Here we have noted celebs from film and TV who bore the loss of their brother or sister.

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister passed away due to congestion in her lungs.

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij’s brother passed away in June 2021.

Ashish Chowdhry

Ashish Chowdhry lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away due to COVID-19 and other complications in May 2021.

Zain Imam

Zain Imam’s brother died after battling Covid-19.

Pia Bajpaee

Actor Pia Bajpaee’s brother died due to COVID-19

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan's brother Faraaz Khan died due to a neurological disorder in November 2020.

