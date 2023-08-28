Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebs who have lost their siblings

Celebs who won't be able to celebrate Raksha Bandha with their siblingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Raksha Bandhan is to celebrate your love, relationship, and bond with siblings but few celebs lost them in the past years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here we have noted celebs from film and TV who bore the loss of their brother or sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister passed away due to congestion in her lungs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahhi Vij’s brother passed away in June 2021.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashish Chowdhry lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away due to COVID-19 and other complications in May 2021.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zain Imam’s brother died after battling Covid-19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Pia Bajpaee’s brother died due to COVID-19Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan's brother Faraaz Khan died due to a neurological disorder in November 2020.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
