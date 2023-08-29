Raksha Bandhan 2023: Jeh-Taimur to Samisha-Vian, Top 10 cutest siblings of Bollywood

Here are 10 little star brother-sister duos who make the cutest pair in showbiz.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Jeh and Taimur

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's kids Jeh and Taimur are the cutest siblings in Bollywood.

Samisha-Vian Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's children, Samisha and Vian, share an adorable bond.

Gia and Jai

Preity Zinta's little twins, Jai and Gia, are the cutest siblings.

Meher and Guriq

Neha Dhupia's kids, Meher and Guriq, give adorable sibling vibes.

Ayra and Atharv

KGF star actor Yash's kids, Ayra and Atharv, are so adorable.

Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor's kids, Misha and Zain, are away from social media and they are the sweetest kids.

Ahil and Ayat

Salman Khan's sister Arpita's two kids, Ahil and Ayat, have the perfect sibling bond.

Roohi and Yash

Karan Johar often shares glimpses of his daughter Roohi and son Yash on social media.

Ayaan and Arha

Pushpa fame Allu Arjun's children Ayaan and Arha will make your heart melt.

AbRam and Suhana

Not really little anymore but Suhana is the perfect big sister to the littlest of Khan kids, AbRam.

Thanks For Reading!

