Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt inspired style guide for the festive season

Kangana and Alia never fail to impress us with their fashion choices.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Breathtaking

The actor looks ethereal in the pink ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Milennial

Kangana serves some serious goals to millennial style divas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Traditional

Here’s Kangana, looking resplendent as ever in a yellow and red suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piece Of Art

The gorgeous lehenga paired with a rust-hued blouse looks like a piece of art.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drool-Worthy

Kangana’s wardrobe brims with stunning sarees, and so should yours!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quirky

Alia is here to show how to keep things quirky yet traditional.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Edgy

She slips into the stunning black suit with golden detailing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classic

Here’s another subtle yet ogle-worthy silk saree look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Summer Chills

Alia leaves us awestruck as she styles the pristine pink lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful Bandhej

Alia styles the handwoven bandhej in the tones of pink and sage green.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood celebs where only one sibling is successful

 

 Find Out More