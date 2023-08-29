Raksha Bandhan 2023: Palak Tiwari, Suhana Khan and more star kids go ethnic

Young stars of Bollywood give you the perfect style inspo this Raksha Bandhan.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi’s style sensibilities have always impressed the fashion enthusiasts.

Palak Tiwari

Palak dons a ravishing black lehenga embellished with sequins.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi styles in a holographic silver silhouette accentuating her graceful frame.

Shanaya Kapoor

Take a cue from the diva and style your satin saree with a statement embellished blouse.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s peach lehenga with starry embellishments is perfect for the festive season.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya’s breezy co-ord set puts the spotlight on casual style of ethnic wardrobe.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan’s contemporary gold saree is all things stylish.

Alaya F

Floral lehengas are here to stay and Alaya knows it.

Nysa Devgn

Here’s Nysa acing the monochrome game in a steal-worthy outfit.

